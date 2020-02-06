Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Malang to give Hina Khan's Hacked a run for its money

Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Two movies are set to release this weekend. Fans prepare to watch Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in Mohit Suri's Malang and Hina Khan make her Bollywood debut with Hacked. Which movie will rule the box office? Find out.

The year has begun on a fantastic note for Bollywood as Tanhaji put up a brilliant show at the box office. Now, with the onset of February, it is to see which movie proves to rule Valentine's Day month. From Love Aaj Kal to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, several star-studded movies are set to release this month. And we start this journey with Malang and Hacked. Malang watches Aditya Roy Kapur team up with for the first time. The actor reunites with director Mohit Suri for the first time since the duo delivered the blockbuster Aashiqui 2.

Given the buzz around Malang, it seems like Mohit and Aditya are keen on recreating the magic of Aashiqui 2. Trade analyst Girish Johar tells Pinkvilla that the movie is tracking a good opening day. The trade expert notes that the trailer has been appreciated by the audience and the songs have also the audience's attention which could prove beneficial for the movie.

However, he notes that the movie will predominantly work in tier 1 and tier 2 cities given the theme of the movie. "Malang has an intense vibe around it and I feel it is not going all-out commercial but it does have commercial elements catering to town A and town B. Malang is being promoted as a smart, intelligent thriller watch. It would appeal to the youth and the metro city audience," he explained.

Johar also points out Malang could work in tier 2 cities due to the movie's songs, the lead actors' fan following and the intriguing elements. "I peg Malang to open at Rs 6 crore plus start on Day 1," he said. Malang clashes with 's Hacked. The movie sees Khan's Bollywood debut and it is backed by Vikram Bhatt. He feels that the movie would open around Rs 1 crore.

A source has revealed that Malang could release on 2000 screens. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

