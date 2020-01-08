Box Office Collection Predictions: Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji to give Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak a tough time

Box Office Collection Predictions: Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior clashes at the box office this weekend. Box office predictions hint the period drama is bound to open better than the social message driven movie.

The biggest clash of the month takes place this weekend. and are going head-to-head this weekend with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Chhapaak, respectively. Both movies have a couple of things in common. Both the movies see the lead actors sit on the producer's chair and both revisit historic past events. Both movies have had a good share of promotions taking place but the question is: Who will rule the box office? Given the box office predictions, it seems like Tanhaji has the upper hand this weekend.

Trade analyst Girish Johar tells Pinkvilla that Tanhaji will record a wider opening as compared to Chhapaak for a few reasons. The period drama is "a much bigger scale, has a much wider setup, and in terms of budgets." He explains that the makers are aiming at a wider release. "Tanhaji is releasing in 3D which would be an added bonus in the setting up of the film. Tanhaji is more commercial in nature," Girish notes. Whereas, "Chhapaak is more of a multiplex release," he adds. He notes that both can do well as they have a different target audience and fan following.

Given these factors, Girish feels Tanhaji could eye an opening day collection of Rs 10 crore and if the reviews are in the movie's favour, the collections could grow further. As for Chhapaak, he predicts a Day 1 collection of Rs 5 crore. The box office numbers could vary depending on the reviews.

Sources inform Pinkvilla that Tanhaji is set to release on 3000 screens whereas Chhapaak is set to release on 1500 screens. Which movie are you planning on watching this weekend? Let us know your pick in the comments below.

