Box Office: Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon disappoint with cumulative weekend of under Rs 6 crore nett in India

Very poor start for the two recent releases, Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon. Both films had anticipation among some sections of the audience, but the box office numbers say otherwise. A below-par weekend with a cumulative gross under 6 Crore net in India.

Crazxy

Directed by Girish Kohli and starring Sohum Shah, Crazxy is a thriller that received good appreciation when its promos were released. Expectations were high for the film because of Sohum Shah's previous film, Tumbbad. The re-release of Tumbbad was a celebration in India, and it grossed more than 30 Crore. Coming back to Crazxy, the film only collected close to 3.85 Crore in its opening weekend. The film started off slowly with around 1 Crore net on Day 1, and a jump of 35% was recorded on Day 2, grossing 1.35 Crore. There was no significant Sunday jump either, grossing 1.50 Crore on Day 3 at the Indian Box Office.



First weekend collection from Indian Box Office(nett),

Day Collection Day 1 1 Crore Day 2 1.35 Crore Day 3 1.50 Crore Total 3.85 Crore

Superboys of Malegaon

Another anticipated film from Bollywood, directed by none other than Reema Kagti. Despite its interesting promos, the film completely failed to take off at the box office. Starting off on Day 1 with a mere 40 Lakh sealed the fate of the film. The film saw minimal jumps over the other days, making the weekend close to 2 Crore.



First weekend collection from Indian Box Office(nett),

Day Collection Day 1 40 Lakh Day 2 60 Lakh Day 3 1 Crore Total 2 Crore

Reasons for the poor opening

Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon were both expected to open better than the numbers being reported right now. One of the main reasons is Chhaava, a Maddock Films production which is creating havoc at the box office. The film is marching towards the magical 500 Crore mark at the Indian box office, which might have overshadowed these two new small films.

Another thing to note is the promotional strategies of these films. Despite receiving favorable reviews, both films missed the mark. Their fate highlights the competitive nature of today's market, and many people might opt for OTT platforms due to the promos not working well for them.