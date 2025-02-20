Box Office: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's event film for Universal gets POSTPONED; How does Steven Spielberg's untitled UFO movie benefit theatrically?

Universal Pictures has officially removed Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's untitled event film from its Summer 2026 schedule, pushing the highly anticipated project out of the lineup. The delay has opened the door for another major filmmaker to benefit—Steven Spielberg.

Spielberg’s upcoming UFO blockbuster, originally scheduled for May 15, 2026, was set to face stiff competition from Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday and The Mandalorian & Grogu. Now, with the Daniels’ film out of the picture, Universal has shifted Spielberg’s project to June 12, 2026. This move places it in a more favorable release window, where it will compete directly with Scary Movie 6 but avoid clashing with the juggernauts of an Avengers sequel and Star Wars’ theatrical return.

The change is significant for Spielberg’s film, as the new release date increases its chances of securing premium screens and IMAX showings. Historically, June releases tend to perform better in terms of sustained box office success, benefiting from the intense momentum of the summer moviegoing season. If well received, Spielberg’s upcoming venture could enjoy strong legs at the box office, a feat that might have been more challenging with a mid-May debut.

The project marks Spielberg’s reunion with screenwriter David Koepp, who previously collaborated with the director on blockbusters like Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Producing alongside Spielberg is Kristie Macosko Krieger, who worked with him on West Side Story and The Fabelmans.

For Spielberg, the upcoming UFO film is not a step into unfamiliar territory, as the director has long been associated with sci-fi spectacles, having previously explored extraterrestrial themes in classics like Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977), E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), and War of the Worlds (2005). His influence even touched productions like J.J. Abrams’ Super 8 (2011), which drew inspiration from his earlier works.

Spielberg is widely credited as the pioneer of the modern summer blockbuster, a status he cemented with Jaws in 1975. Before its release, the industry largely favored winter premieres for major films, courtesy of the holiday season. However, with the massive success of Jaws, followed by E.T. and Jurassic Park, the summer began being viewed as a dominant season for theatrical releases.

While Spielberg’s last summer offering, The BFG (2016), failed to make a mark, he has remained a force in Hollywood with films like Ready Player One and The Post. His upcoming UFO film, now sandwiched between Masters of the Universe and Toy Story 5, could mark a return to form, allowing audiences to bask in the magic of his iconic storytelling.

Spielberg’s untitled UFO movie, reportedly tentatively titled The Dish, will be headlined by Emily Blunt, who recently appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and David Leitch’s 2024 action rom-com The Fall Guy. Rounding out the ensemble cast are Josh O’Connor, Colman Domingo, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Wyatt Russell.