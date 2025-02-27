Box Office: Despite Captain America 4’s struggles, Anthony Mackie hits an enviable milestone; Read on

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World may not have shattered expectations at the box office, but the film has still amassed a respectable USD 293 million globally. With projections indicating it will surpass USD 300 million by the end of the week, the film continues to show resilience despite its underwhelming performance compared to past MCU entries. Produced on a reported budget of USD 180 million, Brave New World would need to gross between USD 380 million and USD 420 million to break even, a target that remains within reach given the current trajectory.

The film’s earnings are split between USD 145 million from domestic markets and USD 148 million internationally. While its overseas numbers may not be extraordinary for a Marvel film, they have played a crucial role in pushing Anthony Mackie’s career international box office total past the elite USD 6.5 billion mark. This milestone places him among a select group of stars who have achieved such a feat, solidifying his status as a major box office draw.

Of course, Mackie’s monumental box office success is largely fueled by his appearances in the Avengers franchise. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame alone contributed over USD 3 billion to his total, with the former grossing over USD 1.3 billion internationally and the latter raking in USD 1.8 billion. His role in Avengers: Age of Ultron also added to his numbers, as the film earned USD 936 million in overseas markets. Meanwhile, Captain America: Civil War brought in USD 743 million internationally, and his MCU debut in The Winter Soldier grossed USD 452 million overseas—still significantly ahead of Brave New World.

Advertisement

While Brave New World has struggled to match the box office highs of its predecessors, it marks an important transition for Mackie as he fully steps into the role of Captain America. The film’s performance suggests that audiences may be grappling with franchise fatigue, but Mackie’s portrayal has still positioned him as a central figure in the MCU moving forward.

For those eager to see Mackie back in action soon, the wait won’t be long. The actor stars in The Electric State, a sci-fi film from Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo, set for a Netflix release on March 14. He will also lend his voice to Sneaks, an animated comedy featuring Laurence Fishburne. Looking ahead, Mackie has confirmed his involvement in RDJ-starrer Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Have you watched Brave New World yet? Which of the abovementioned upcoming Anthony Mackie projects are you most excited about?