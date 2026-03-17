Box Office: Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge is 15 minutes longer than first film, set for MASSIVE opening

Ranveer Singh's upcoming film, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, is about to hit the big screens very soon. The movie underwent some cuts and modifications in its censor process, which took its runtime to 229 minutes, i.e., 3 hours and 49 minutes. Compared to the first film, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is 15 minutes longer.

For the record, Dhurandhar had a duration of 214 minutes, which skeptics initially questioned. However, tables turned upside down once seated in cinemas. Word of mouth soon gained momentum, catching exhibitors by surprise as audiences returned for multiple viewings. The film went on to achieve All-Time Blockbuster verdict at the box office.

A similar kind of euphoria is expected from the sequel, too. Seeing the historic pre-sales across the territories, the chances seem bright. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is poised for an unprecedented opening, promising an even bigger and more exhilarating cinematic experience for fans.

The movie has already scored the biggest pre-sales for a Bollywood movie in Hindi, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. It is looking to hit the Rs. 75 crore nett mark soon in its domestic pre-sales. If the movie manages to keep the same momentum in its final stretch too, it will storm past the Rs. 100 crore nett mark in its all-India pre-sales only.

As per Pinkvilla Predicts, the previews seem like they can clear Rs. 35 crore nett, and then the opening day looks to be north of Rs. 60 crore nett. If it were a direct opening day without previews, the film would have certainly set the new opening day record of possibly over Rs. 90 crore. That said, the industry reporting is likely to club preview collections with Thursday opening day figures, even though the conventional approach has been to keep them separate. Combining both, the forecast is Rs. 97-115 crore nett, with a pinpoint of Rs. 105 crore nett.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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