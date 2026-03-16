Box Office: Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge locks 3 hr 52 min runtime, gets censored with A-rated certificate

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, is the most anticipated movie of 2026. The Ranveer Singh starrer is about to hit the big screen very soon. Earlier, we reported that Dhurandhar 2 is going to be nearly 4 hours long. And now, the makers have locked its final runtime.

Reports suggest that the upcoming sequel has been censored with an A-rated certificate at the Censor Board of Film Certification, with an approved runtime of 232 minutes i.e., 3 hours and 52 minutes. With this sort of runtime, the spy action drama emerged as one of the longest Indian films ever.

For the record, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is now the seventh lengthiest Indian feature film of all time, after Tamas (298 min), Thavamai Thavamirundhu (275 min), LOC: Kargil (255 min), Mera Naam Joker (248 min), Sangam (238 min), and Lagaan (233 min).

Slated to hit the big screens on March 19 (Thursday) with previews on Wednesday evening, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is witnessing phenomenal pre-sales at the ticket window. The movie has already stormed past the Rs. 100 crore of advances at the worldwide box office. With a couple of days to go for the previews, the final pre-sales figure is sure shot to hit the Rs. 150 crore mark, with an eye on the Rs. 200 crore mark too, depending on how it records sales in its final stretch.

Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the Ranveer Singh starrer will have a wide theatrical release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The spy action drama is expected to face capacity issues in most of the properties.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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