Box Office: Dhurandhar 2 tops Rs 750 crore on 2nd Tuesday; Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar film on the verge of emerging #1 film of all time in Hindi

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its glorious run at the box office. The spy action drama, directed by Aditya Dhar, collected Rs. 24 crore on its second Tuesday. That's a 12 per cent spike over its 2nd Monday.

The running cume of Dhurandhar 2 has stormed past the Rs. 750 crore mark and now stands at Rs. 766.50 crore nett at the Hindi box office. The Ranveer Singh starrer is currently the second-highest-grossing film in Hindi, trailing only behind its own predecessor, Dhurandhar. It is on the verge of emerging as the highest-grossing Indian film at the Hindi box office, possibly by tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. For the record, the original film currently holds the tag of Industry Hit with a net domestic cume of Rs. 789.50 crore, which is all set to be grabbed by the sequel.

The full second week is likely to be around Rs. 220-225 crore nett, which will take its entire cume closer to the Rs. 800 crore nett mark in Hindi. The movie has an open window until the arrival of Bhooth Bangla, which is reportedly postponed by one week. Until then, it is likely to touch the Rs. 1000 crore nett mark in Hindi, bagging another record in its name.

The Box Office Collections of Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 570.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 37.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 55.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 58.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 21.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 24.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 766.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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