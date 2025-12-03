Box Office: Dhurandhar faces opposition from Tere Ishk Mein; Battle for showcasing begins

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is releasing in cinemas this Friday, December 5. The big-ticket tentpole entertainer is unexpectedly facing strong opposition from Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer Tere Ishk Mein. The musical romantic drama turned out to be a surprise package at the box office, which could eventually become a concern for Dhurandhar. But the box office works most unpredictably!

As Tere Ishk Mein is performing well at the box office, its distributor, Anil Thadani (AA Films), has asked for a good amount of showcasing in the second week as well. Single screen owners are willing to share one show to Tere Ishk Mein, while the rest to the new release, Dhurandhar. However, Jio Studios has apparently denied sharing even a single show. The Dhurandhar team has stated clearly that they want full domination in single screens for the entire opening week.

The intense battle of showcasing is also going on in full swing in multiplex chains. AA Films has asked for an X number of shows in the multiplexes, while the Dhurandhar team wants to maximise its showcasing across the chains; thus, both parties are struggling to find a middle ground.

Both distributors are trying their best to get optimal showcasing, and this has resulted in advance bookings not opening completely. The whole fiasco between Dhurandhar and Tere Ishk Mein is expected to be resolved only by Thursday noon, and that's when all show bookings will open.

For the unversed, Tere Ishk Mein has emerged as a Clean Hit venture, netting Rs. 65 crore in its 5 days of theatrical run. The movie is on course to hit the Rs. 100 crore mark by the end of its box office journey. On the other hand, the Ranveer Singh film is looking for a start in the vicinity of Rs. 14 crore to Rs. 18 crore, which is not justified for the cast and cost involved in the project. Let's see how Tere Ishk Mein and Dhurandhar perform against each other in the coming weekend.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

