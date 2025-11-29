Box Office: Dhurandhar Sees Positive Movement in Early Advances Overseas

Dhurandhar advances were scheduled to open on Sunday in India, though some of the overseas markets saw tickets going on sale on Saturday, and the initial response appears encouraging. Even in India, PVRINOX properties opened advances late in the day; by morning, more circuits are expected to join.

Among the early visible numbers, the film has sold around 500 tickets in the biggest chain in Australia. In a very limited supply in the United States, the film has managed to sell over a thousand tickets, with some of the key Hindi film locations having shows selling out nearly half their available seats. Other major markets like Canada and the United Kingdom will be opening their advances in a day or two. The Middle East may not see a release, given the subject matter of the film.

These are, of course, not big numbers at the moment, and nothing definitive can be inferred from them just yet. Once the supply increases in the coming days, mostly by Monday and Tuesday, these numbers shall grow as well, and then some kind of assessments can be made. The important thing is that the early movement has shown that there is interest in the film. Recently, the films which have gotten good advances overseas, the domestic market has mirrored the same trend. From that standpoint, this early momentum is a positive sign for Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar is a big-budget tentpole, but because of its genre constraints and a trailer that leans more atmospheric than commercial, there were concerns about its initial draw. For now, though, these early overseas advances provide a welcome bit of relief, and hopefully, the positive trend will continue when full-fledged advances open in India.

