Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office: Ranveer Singh film redefines advance bookings; Clocks Rs. 125 Cr pre-sales in India for weekend

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has closed its advance at around Rs. 125 crore nett in India. This includes the final preview figures of Rs. 39 crore nett. The South dubbed versions have another Rs. 5 crore nett plus in advances, but a lot of that was refunded due to the cancellation of preview shows. The issue is expected to persist today as well, which means more refunds, so there is no clarity on what the real figure will end up being.

There is also some ambiguity regarding when the cut-off for pre-sales should be. If, for the previews, advances till 5 PM are considered, the final number will be around Rs. 120 crore nett. However, if advances across all days are to be taken till 5 PM only, the figure comes down to around Rs. 105 crore nett. Either way, the Ranveer Singh starrer has smashed records, registering the biggest advance ever by a huge margin, more than 2x the previous best.

Breaking down the advances, Rs. 73 crore nett approx has come in for the opening day, including previews. At one point, it seemed like the film might fall short of the true opening day advance record, but it eventually surged past the Rs. 31 crore nett set by Jawan. The rest of the weekend alone has generated over Rs. 50 crore nett, which itself is close to the previous advance record.

The best response to advance is from the bigger centres across India. The multiplexes in these centres are absolutely humongous. PVRINOX, which has a strong presence there, makes up for more than half of the advances at Rs. 66 crore nett approx for the weekend. The two national chains account for nearly two-thirds of total advances. The singles and smaller centres aren’t at record levels, which is understandable for a film like this, which is an urban cinema at its core, but the hype for the sequel was expected to bridge some gap there, and it did. It doesn’t matter because eventually the box office is about bigger centres, and here the film is an all-timer.

The top advances for Bollywood are as follows:

Rank Title Year Nett 1 Dhurandhar: The Revenge 2026 Rs. 125.00 cr. 2 Jawan 2023 Rs. 56.00 cr. 3 Pathaan 2023 Rs. 54.00 cr. 4 Animal 2023 Rs. 40.00 cr. 5 Tiger 3 2023 Rs. 33.00 cr. 6 Stree 2 2024 Rs. 32.00 cr. 7 Gadar 2 2023 Rs. 30.00 cr. 8 War 2019 Rs. 29.50 cr. 9 Thugs of Hindostan 2018 Rs. 26.50 cr. 10 Brahmastra 2022 Rs. 25.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Highest Paid Previews for Bollywood in India: Dhurandhar The Revenge is a MAMMOTH at the top