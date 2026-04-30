Dhurandhar The Revenge surpasses Baahubali The Conclusion to become BIGGEST INDIAN FILM WORLDWIDE

in original run*



Dhurandhar: The Revenge, in its sixth week of release, continues to collect at the Indian box office, although its overseas run has largely run its course. The Ranveer Singh starrer has grossed Rs. 1646 crore approx worldwide so far, of which Rs. 1237 crore approx has come from India, while Rs. 409 crore (USD 43.60 million) approx from the overseas market.

With this, the film ranks as the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time worldwide behind Dangal and the third-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, also trailing Baahubali: The Conclusion. Having said that, both these films benefited from later phase releases in China and other non-regular international territories like Japan, Korea, and so on, which boosted their global totals, especially for Dangal. When taking just the original run, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has emerged as the biggest Indian film of all time, surpassing Baahubali: The Conclusion.

The record was held by Baahubali: The Conclusion for more than nine years, with only Pushpa: The Rule coming close. Other than that, the next best was almost Rs. 500 crore short, K.G.F. Chapter 2, which goes to show the magnitude of this record. Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be getting challenged by some of the mega titles slated to release, including Ramayana and Varanasi.

Not to discount the second phase earnings of Dangal and Baahubali 2, they are rightly the two biggest films of Indian cinema. The monies earned from non-regular international territories (mainly China) are the same monies that come from India or regular international territories like North America, the Middle East and so on. Just that, the regular markets are where the core audiences of our films reside. They tend to be more consistent and reflective of sustained demand. The list below, therefore, offers a clearer picture of how films perform among these core audiences. The non-regular markets produce occasional surprise breakouts, which don't make for good & fair comparisons.

There was a brief period of time when China was becoming a regular market, but the real-world factors changed that and now the market is almost non-existent. Perhaps someday in future it will go back to it, and there will be no need to make a distinction.

The Highest Grossing Indian Films Worldwide (original run) are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Dhurandhar: The Revenge 2025 Rs. 1,646.00 cr. 2 Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 1,642.00 cr. 3 Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 1,632.00 cr. 4 Dhurandhar 2025 Rs. 1,219.00 cr. 5 KGF Chapter 2 2022 Rs. 1,182.00 cr. 6 Jawan 2023 Rs. 1,147.00 cr. 7 RRR 2022 Rs. 1,104.00 cr. 8 Pathaan 2023 Rs. 1,029.00 cr. 9 Kalki 2898 AD 2024 Rs. 985.00 cr. 10 Animal 2023 Rs. 902.00 cr. 11 Stree 2 2024 Rs. 832.00 cr. 12 Kantara Chapter 1 2025 Rs. 813.50 cr. 13 Chhaava 2025 Rs. 787.00 cr. 14 Dangal 2017 Rs. 715.00 cr. 15 Gadar 2 2023 Rs. 687.00 cr.

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