Box Office: Divya Khossla Hit Flop Movie List
Divya Khossla has acted in handful of movies in her career. Let's take a lookback to the box office verdicts of her movies.
Filmmaker-actress Divya Khossla started her career as a model in showbiz. She appeared in music videos like Kunal Ganjawala's track Honey Honey (Zidd Na Karo...) featuring Salman Khan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya's song Kabhi Yaadon Mein Aaun. Divya also featured in Falguni Pathak's track Aiyo Rama. Apart from being an actress, she is also a producer and director.
Divya Khossla's Movies Over The Years
LOVE TODAY
Love Today was Divya Khossla's first movie in Indian cinema. In the 2004 Telugu movie, she was romantically paired with Uday Kiran. It emerged as a flop.
AB TUMHARE HAWALE WATAN SAATHIYO
Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo was Divya Khossla's debut in Bollywood. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the 2004 war film co-starred Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Bobby Deol, Sandali Sinha, and others. It featured Divya as Akshay's love interest. The film was released on Christmas weekend, however, it was a disaster despite the presence of Big B and Khiladi Kumar.
SATYAMEVA JAYATE 2
Satyameva Jayate 2, the second part of the Satyameva Jayate franchise, hit the screens in 2021. The vigilante action movie featured Divya Khossla as the female lead opposite John Abraham. She was cast as MLA Vidya Maurya Azad. The 2021 film turned out to be a debacle.
YAARIYAN 2
Yaariyan 2, the spiritual successor of Yaariyan, featured Divya Khossla in the lead role of Laadli Chibber Singh Katyal. She was cast alongside Yash Dasgupta, Pearl V Puri, and Priya Prakash Varrier. The second part was a box-office bomb. Yaariyan was Divya's directorial debut.
SAVI
Helmed by Abhinay Deo, Savi hit the screens this year. Starring Divya Khossla as Savitri Sachdeva aka Savi, the action-thriller film was a disaster as well. It also had Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Rane in crucial roles. Meanwhile, Savi, which premiered on Netflix in July, worked well on the streaming platform.
Box Office Verdicts Of Divya Khossla's Movies Are As Follows:
|Movies
|Verdicts
|Love Today
|Flop
|Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo
|Disaster
|Satyameva Jayate 2
|Disaster
|Yaariyan 2
|Disaster
|Savi
|Disaster
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.