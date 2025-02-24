Box Office: Dog Man Surpasses USD 100M Worldwide, Showcasing Strong Appeal of Family Films

Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation’s latest animated feature, Dog Man, has officially surpassed the USD 100 million mark at the global box office. The film, based on Dav Pilkey’s popular children’s graphic novel series, has steadily gained traction through its staggered international rollout, amassing a strong worldwide audience.

During its fifth weekend in international markets, Dog Man grossed an additional USD 3.9 million, registering just a 7.1% drop from the previous weekend. This brings its international earnings to USD 26.2 million across 51 markets. Coupled with its domestic total of USD 78.9 million in the United States, the film now boasts a global cume of USD 105 million.

Dog Man, for the unversed, is a spin-off of Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017) and serves as the second installment in the Captain Underpants franchise. The film was written and directed by Peter Hastings and features the voice talents of Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery, Isla Fisher, Lucas Hopkins Calderon, and Ricky Gervais. Hastings himself provided vocals for the titular character.

The film, made on a production budget of USD 40 million, excluding marketing expenses, has performed well against its cost, proving to be a profitable venture for Universal and DreamWorks. Its consistent box office hold suggests strong word-of-mouth and family-friendly appeal, factors that continue to drive deserved reception.

Dog Man brings to life the beloved character from Pilkey’s book series, blending action and comedy in an engaging storyline. The plot follows a courageous police officer and his loyal canine partner, who, after a near-fatal incident, undergo an experimental surgery that merges them into one being. As the duo navigate their new identity, they face off against the cunning feline supervillain Petey the Cat, who hatches a devious plan involving self-cloning and a crime spree that threatens to wreak havoc in the city.

With its humorous storytelling, dynamic visuals, and entertaining voice cast, Dog Man has resonated well with both fans of the book series and new audiences. As the film continues to roll out in additional territories, we predict it will maintain a strong performance and possibly surpass further box office milestones.

As Universal and DreamWorks celebrate the success of Dog Man, its achievements underscore the enduring appeal of Pilkey’s stories and the growing demand for animated adaptations of beloved children’s literature.