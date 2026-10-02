Box Office: Drishyam 3 smashes records with 4 lakh tickets in national chains; 7th biggest advance of all time

Drishyam: The Conclusion (Drishyam 3), starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Prakash Raj, recorded outstanding pre-sales at the box office. The movie sold around 4.05 lakh tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day. That’s the second-biggest pre-sales of this year, only behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Among all-time pre-sales, the movie ranked at the 7th spot between War and Chennai Express.

As per Pinkvilla forecast, the movie is looking to take an opening of Rs. 50 crore, with a chance of even hitting Rs 55 crore on its opening day. All eyes now depend on Drishyam 3’s word-of-mouth. If the movie manages to receive positive reception, it will see instant growth over the weekend.

Drishyam 3 is expected to be one of the biggest grossers of this year, probably the biggest for Ajay Devgn.

Top 10 Advance Bookings at National Chains for Bollywood are as follows:

Title Sales Dhurandhar 2 8.75 lakh

(incl. previews) Pathaan 5.45 lakh Jawan 5.32 lakh Stree 2 4.40 lakh

(incl. previews) Animal 4.28 lakh War 4.10 lakh Drishyam 3 4.05 lakh Chennai Express 4.00 lakh

(incl. previews) Thugs of Hindostan 3.46 lakh Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo 3.40 lakh Dhoom 3 3.32 lakh

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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