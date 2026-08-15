Box Office Early Trends: Awarapan 2, Batwara 1947 and Spider Man biz soars on Independence Day in India

Today is one of the biggest box office days of the year as India celebrates Independence Day. At the Hindi box office, three films are playing, including two new releases, Awarapan 2 & Batwara 1947 along with the holdover Spider-Man: Brand New Day. All three are showing strong gains from yesterday, with the best growth coming for Batwara 1947 and Spider-Man, while Awarapan 2 is also seeing an impressive uptick from an already big opening day. Between these three films, the box office will likely generate over Rs. 50 crore nett today.

At the time of writing, Awarapan 2 looks set to touch the Rs. 30 crore nett mark, provided the night shows don’t slow down. With tomorrow being Sunday, there is unlikely to be any slowdown. If the night shows match yesterday, the film should comfortably cross Rs. 30 crore nett. That would represent an increase of nearly 35 per cent over an already excellent opening day. The film has also benefited from a showcasing correction, adding around 3,000 shows compared to yesterday, which will further aid growth.

Normally, even a slight drop after such a strong start would have been acceptable, but the Independence Day holiday has instead propelled the film to a healthy jump.

Batwara 1947 is on course to nearly triple its opening-day business, with collections trending towards Rs. 13-14 crore nett, compared to Rs. 5 crore nett on day one. Again, whether it can reach there will depend on the night shows, but at the bare minimum, Rs. 12 crore nett should be done. The film has a very big release, which is coming of use as the holiday walk-ups are taking up the film. The reports are said to be on the positive side, so it will benefit from this extra audience traction if the WOM can spread. Despite this growth, the film still has a lot of work to do. If it can hold well tomorrow, that will go a long way for it.

Lastly, Spider-Man: Brand New Day could also go over Rs. 10 crore nett today, which will be nearly 175 per cent growth from its third Friday. The film saw a big decline yesterday due to two new releases, but the business today is back where it should be. The film is already the biggest Hollywood grosser of all time in India and is set for a Rs. 475 crore nett range closing.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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