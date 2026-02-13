Box Office Early Trends: Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri’s O Romeo eyes Rs. 8 Cr day 1, Tu Yaa Main finds no takers

O’ Romeo is looking to collect Rs. 8 crore nett approx on its opening day at the Indian box office. The opening day business is better than the previous two Shahid Kapoor films, Teri Baaton Main Uljha Jiya (Rs. 6.50 crore) and Devaa (Rs. 5.50 crore), albeit all three being at the same level. There is said to be some feeding in these same numbers, so the real number is even closer.

On face value, the opening for the film is fair in the current market, as even lighter rom-coms have been starting in this range; this is more of a thriller. However, for the costs involved, the film needed to do much better than this.

Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day. It is not a holiday per se, but it is a highly lucrative day for the box office, especially for the film having love-story and caters to younger demographics. As a result, the film could see a better-than-normal spike on Saturday, but ultimately, the key is to hold on Monday, especially when the start is not to the level it should be. The hope will be for the weekend to reach around Rs. 27-28 crore and then sustain on weekdays. That may not be enough to cover its costs, but it could keep the box office running for a while, which looks like a lull period till Dhurandhar 2 arrives next month.

The other new release, Tu Yaa Main, will be netting around Rs. 50 lakhs approx. That is too low. The initial reception seems to be good, and if it could trend its way up and get some run, that will be nice.

The holdovers, Border 2 and Mardaani 3, have dropped from the previous day by 40 per cent. The former is a HIT and moving towards Rs. 300 crore nett mark. For the latter, it is a decent hold against competition and keeps it on course to Rs. 50 crore nett final number.

