Early Box Office Trends: Dhurandhar The Revenge demolishes OG and Stree 2 records; Ranveer Singh starrer hits Rs 40 crore in paid previews

The Ranveer Singh headlined Dhurandhar: The Revenge had paid previews in India, starting from 5 PM, with the second show just starting. Based on the numbers pouring in, the film is looking to collect Rs. 40 crore nett today. This number could come higher in the morning. The film had a huge capacity built for the previews today, playing over 10,000 shows, at highly premium prices, and it made full use of it. The bulk of business came in from advances, but the walk-in business was also superb. In fact, the walk-in business alone would have been enough to make it a record previews earner.

To put numbers into perspective, the previous record for paid previews for a Bollywood film was held by Stree 2, at Rs 8.75 crore. Dhurandhar 2 made a mockery of it by being 4.5 times that. Dhurandhar 2 has also demolished the paid preview record of the Pawan Kalyan-led They Call Him OG, which clocked Rs 26.25 crore back in 2025. The film is officially #1 in India when it comes to the business in previews. The paid preview business of Dhurandhar: The Revenge can be termed a juggernaut of epic proportions, and the business of cinema going ahead will have to compete with Dhurandhar to claim the throne.

The best response to previews is from South India, where film is competing with opening day records for Hindi cinema from just previews. A state like Tamil Nadu will be putting Rs. 2 crore nett over previews, which is mindboggling. Mysore and Nizam are going to clear Rs. 5 crore, the former may be even Rs. 6 crore nett. The Hindi circuits are relatively lower; here, the bigger centres have fared strongly, which made circuits like Mumbai, Delhi-UP and East Punjab outperformers. It's a holiday in South India and Maharashtra tomorrow, which has helped, but these are also the places where audiences are accustomed to previews, unlike the Hindi circuits.

The film is seeing a full day release from Thursday, and advances are, of course, indicating another historic day. It is expected to score north of Rs. 60 crore nett tomorrow, which means the opening day will exceed Rs. 100 crore nett.

The initial reception seems superlative, and at the moment, the sky is the limit for the Aditya Dhar directorial. The first target is to top the business of Dhurandhar (Rs. 790 crore) and then to new box office club(s) for the Hindi cinema. The film is tracking to hit Rs. 300 crore nett over the extended opening weekend in India, and this speaks volumes about the craze.

Ladies and gentlemen, you are not ready for this. Keep on reading Pinkvilla for more.

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