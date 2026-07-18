Box Office: Evil Dead Burn holds strong in India on 2nd Friday despite competition from The Odyssey; grosses Rs 26.75 crore in 8 days

Evil Dead Burn collected Rs. 1.30 crore on its 2nd Friday, recording a 35 per cent drop from the previous day. That's a promising hold despite the release of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. The Hollywood horror film took its running cume to Rs. 26.75 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The movie is expected to make a sum of Rs. 5-7 crore on its second weekend, which will take its total cume over the Rs. 30 crore mark. It is heading to surpass the lifetime earnings of the franchise's previous release. How far it can go at the box office will be determined by how it holds in the coming days.

Hollywood films are having a great run at the box office this year in India, with several non-anticipated and non-IP movies faring better than expectations and emerging as successful ventures: Project Hail Mary, Lee Cronin's The Mummy, Obsession, The Devil Weds Prada 2, Michael, and others. However, the two other releases, Toy Story 5 and Supergirl, couldn't maintain the same momentum. Moana also failed to put up a start. All eyes are now on Evil Dead Burn's trend in the coming days.

Box office collections of Evil Dead Burn in India are as follows:

Day Box Office Previews Rs. 0.65 crore Day 1 Rs. 3.30 crore Day 2 Rs. 5.40 crore Day 3 Rs. 6.00 crore Day 4 Rs. 2.50 crore Day 5 Rs. 3.35 crore Day 6 Rs. 2.25 crore Day 7 Rs. 2.00 crore Day 8 Rs. 1.30 crore (est.) Total Rs. 26.75 crore gross

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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