Box Office: Family audience to propel Dog Man toward SUPER-HIT USD 100 million final in US/Canada

DreamWorks Animation’s Dog Man is emerging as one of 2025’s biggest animated hits, drawing strong family audiences and younger viewers. With its mix of humor, action, and heart, the film has resonated with fans of Dav Pilkey’s beloved book series, which serves as the source material for the production. Following a solid USD 36 million opening weekend, the film has maintained steady foot traffic in theaters, with strong weekday holds suggesting the offering will recoup its modest $40 million budget with domestic earnings alone.

The action-comedy, distributed by Universal Pictures, is a spin-off within the Captain Underpants franchise. Written and directed by Peter Hastings, the film features a voice cast that includes Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery, Isla Fisher, Poppy Liu, Stephen Root, Billy Boyd, and Ricky Gervais, with Hastings also providing vocal effects for the titular character.

The film follows Officer Knight and his loyal dog Greg, who are severely injured while trying to stop the villainous cat Petery from carrying out a destructive plan. In a life-saving operation, doctors merge the two into a single being — Dog Man — who retains Greg’s canine head and instincts and Knight’s lower body and law enforcement skills, leading to a thrilling adventure.

With vibrant animation, an engaging storyline, and a catchy soundtrack, Dog Man stands out as a major crowd-pleaser. Its ability to attract repeat audiences and maintain strong theatrical legs underscores its growing popularity. As it continues its run, Dog Man is on its way to reinforce DreamWorks’ legacy of delivering beloved family entertainment.

Another impactful release on Friday, January 31, was Warner Bros. and New Line’s sci-fi thriller Companion. Taking the No. 2 spot at the North American box office, the film earned $9.5 million in its debut weekend. The R-rated film added another $5.5 million from 60 overseas markets for a grand total of $15 million. The film’s ticket sales are solid, considering it cost an economical $10 million to produce.

Holdover family-friendly offerings Mufasa: The Lion King, Sonic 3, and Moana 2 ranked in the top 10 weekend grossers, as did Keke Palmer and SZA’s One of Them Days.