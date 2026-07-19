Box Office: FIFA 2026 World Cup Final between Argentina and Spain grosses Rs 3.50 crore in India; Messi defeats IPL by 2x margin

Indians love entertainment, whether it’s cinema or sports. The craze of watching live sports on the big screen is growing rapidly in India. The FIFA 2026 World Cup Final between Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Lamine Yamal’s Spain saw strong sales at the ticket window. As per estimates, the highly-anticipated football match grossed over Rs. 3.50 crore at the Indian box office.

Interestingly, this is more than double what the IPL 2026 Final between Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans fetched. For the record, the RCB vs GT finale collected around Rs. 1.53 crore gross at the box office. Compared to the ICC T20 World Cup Final between India and New Zealand, the FIFA 2026 Final remained slightly behind by around 12-15 per cent.

Football beating cricket in India still sounds like a wild thought. In fact, it’s a rare phenomenon. Cricket is like a religion for Indians. And yet, the box office comparison between the IPL Final and the FIFA Final tells a different story. It proves how the craze for football is brewing among Indians. It will be interesting to see who lifts the trophy between Spain and Argentina tonight.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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