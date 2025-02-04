Box Office: Final Destination movies RANKED by global gross collections

The Final Destination movie franchise has been a horror staple for more than two decades now, captivating audiences with its chilling premise—cheating death comes at a cost. Over the years, the series has delivered suspenseful, high-stakes thrills, with each film pushing the boundaries of inventive dread. But which installment reigned supreme at the box office? Here’s a ranking of all Final Destination movies based on their global earnings.

Box Office Battle: The Final Destination Films Ranked by Global Earnings

Final Destination 4 ($186.17M)

Synopsis:

While enjoying a leisurely day at the track, Nick O’Bannon (Bobby Campo) has a feverish premonition of his friends and himself dying in a freak accident involving multiple race cars. Mere seconds before his vision comes true, he convinces his group to leave. Although they escape death then, the survivors each begin to meet horrific ends, leaving Nick to figure out a way to avoid a similar fate.

Final Destination 5 ($157.88M)

Synopsis:

During a bus ride with his colleagues to a corporate retreat, Nicholas D’Agosto’s character, Sam, experiences a horrifying premonition: the suspension bridge they are crossing begins to crumble around them. As soon as his vision ends and starts coming true, Sam takes quick action to save his girlfriend and best friend. However, the group soon finds that Death will not be denied.

Advertisement

Final Destination 3 ($118.89M)

Synopsis:

Six years after a group of high schoolers first cheated death, another teen (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) has a premonition that she and her friends will die in a roller coaster accident. When the vision proves true, the student and her fellow survivors must deal with the repercussions of beating the Grim Reaper.

Final Destination ($112.88M)

Synopsis:

Alex Browning (Devon Sawa) is en route to Paris when he experiences a premonition: the plane he is on explodes after takeoff. Alex insists everyone get off the plane, and seven people, including him, are forced to disembark. Moments later, they watch the aircraft explode from the airport terminal. Alex and the other survivors briefly cheat death, but their borrowed time from the Grim Reaper soon runs out.

Final Destination 2 ($90.94M)

Kimberly (A.J. Cook) has a premonition of a horrific highway accident that kills multiple people. She manages to avoid the accident with her friends, in which many die. However, Death soon starts stalking this group of lucky survivors, claiming them one by one as they were originally meant to perish in the crash.

Advertisement

Warner Bros. released the first trailer for Final Destination 6, officially titled Final Destination Bloodlines, on Monday, February 3. Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein and starring Kaitlyn Santa Juana in the lead role, the film arrives in theaters on May 16.