Box Office: From Chhaava to Jigra and Animal; How have Love And War actors' last releases performed theatrically?
Vicky Kaushal was recently seen in Chhaava. Alia Bhatt last worked in Jigra in 2024. Ranbir Kapoor's previous theatrical release was 2023 film, Animal. They will be seen in Bhansali's Love & War.
Fans are excited to watch Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor, the three powerhouse of talents together on the big screens for the first time. That's right, they are collaborating for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly-awaited film, Love & War. The epic saga will be released on March 20, 2026. While there is still a time to watch the cinematic spectacle, let's take a look at how their last releases have performed at the box office.
Delving Into Box Office Performances Of Chhaava, Jigra, And Animal
VICKY KAUSHAL
Vicky Kaushal made a solid entry at the box office this year with his latest release, Chhaava. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film chronicles the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, the historical actioner has emerged as the highest grossing film of Vicky's career. It is expected to finish at Rs 550 crore plus net in India.
ALIA BHATT
Alia Bhatt was last seen in Vasan Bala's directorial venture, Jigra in 2024. It clashed with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video at the box office. Also starring Vedang Raina, the action thriller film collected Rs 31 crore net in India as its lifetime business. It was a disaster at the box office.
RANBIR KAPOOR
Ranbir Kapoor's last theatrical release was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 helmer, Animal. The action drama netted Rs 500 crore in India during its release. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri, it is one of the highest grossing film in India which is a part of this coveted club.
India Net Collections Of Chhaava, Jigra, and Animal Are As Follows:
|Actors
|Movies
|Net India Collections
|Vicky Kaushal
|Chhaava
|Rs 550 crore plus*
|Alia Bhatt
|Jigra
|Rs 31 crore
|Ranbir Kapoor
|Animal
|Rs 500 crore
Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor Reunite For Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Birthday
The star cast of Love & War recently reunited for director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a group picture with her co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor along with the filmmaker. Apart from his birthday, they also celebrated three years of Gangubai Kathiawadi and the blockbuster run of Chhaava.
Are you excited about Love & War? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal breaks silence on Love And War: Says, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali films are unique”