Box Office: Gujarati film Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate emerges as a BLOCKBUSTER in its 4th week, challenging Vash Level 2

Gujarati film Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate sprang a surprise at the box office. Released on October 10, 2025, on limited screens, the movie grew by leaps and bounds on positive word of mouth. While the movie remained lowkey in the first three weeks, collecting just Rs. 1.45 crore gross, with Rs. 40 lakh coming in the first week, followed by Rs. 30 lakh and Rs. 75 lakh in the second and third weeks, respectively. It exploded in the fourth week as the biggest surprise, courtesy of a strong reception and increased show count across the state.

Directed by Ankit Sakhiya, Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate collected Rs. 45 lakh on the 4th Friday, surpassing its opening-week total. It didn't stop here but went on to smash Rs. 1.20 crore on its 4th Saturday, followed by another Rs. 2.20 crore on the 4th Sunday. The movie remained super strong on its 4th Monday, where it grossed Rs. 2.10 crore, just a nominal drop from its Sunday. The movie recorded its biggest business day on the 4th Tuesday, adding a massive Rs. 2.75 crore to the tally.

It's the 4th Tuesday closed by registering a 90 percent spike over the combined figure of its first three weeks, which is one of the rarest cases at the Indian box office. The movie has emerged as a blockbuster with Rs. 10.15 crore gross ringing in 26 days of release, of which Rs. 8.70 crore came in the last 5 days.

One cannot imagine such a box office trend in today’s times, when movies wash out within the first few weeks and opt for OTT release in just 4 to 8 weeks of theatrical release. Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate proves how a smart release strategy and good content can win over the audience, maybe not instantly, but definitely in the long run.

It has already crossed the lifetime theatrical earnings of Janki Bodiwala starrer Vash: Level 2 in Gujarat. The movie is on track to surpass its global cume, too, which is very commendable considering the cast and the cost involved in the project, that too without releasing in any other language. The sort of trend the film has shown is simply unprecedented. It's tough to predict where the film will end. At this rate, it could go on to become the biggest Gujarati film ever.

Box Office collections of Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate

Week/Day Box Office Week 1 Rs. 40 lakh Week 2 Rs. 30 lakh Week 3 Rs. 75 lakh 4th Friday Rs. 45 lakh 4th Saturday Rs. 1.20 crore 4th Sunday Rs. 2.20 crore 4th Monday Rs. 2.10 crore 4th Tuesday Rs. 2.75 crore Total Rs. 10.15 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

