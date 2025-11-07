Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat hits Rs 70 crore in two weeks, set to emerge as SUPERHIT

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is estimated to collect Rs. 1.20 crore on its third Thursday, dropping by just 25 percent over Wednesday, which is a good hold. The movie continued to gain traction and has now started performing better than its rival release, Thamma, which is a big thing for such a small-budget movie.

The Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer collected slightly above Rs. 55 crore in its extended opening week, followed by Rs. 15 crore in the second week. The two-week total cume of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat reached Rs. 70.05 crore net at the Indian box office.

Going by how the movie is performing at the box office, it is expected to hold well in the third weekend as well, against Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam's HAQ. With its consistent good hold, the tragic romantic drama has escalated its lifetime target. The Milan Milap Zaveri directorial is now targeting a finish around Rs. 80 crore net, which is an impressive figure for the cast and cost involved.

The movie has already bagged a HIT verdict; it is now on the verge of attaining a Super HIT verdict. All eyes are now on Milan Milap Zaveri's next directorial, Mastii 4, which is slated to hit the big screens on November 21.

Day-wise box office collections of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat:

Day Nett Tuesday Rs. 9.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 7.75 cr. Thursday Rs. 6.00 cr. Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 6.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.00 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 4.25 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 2.75 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.15 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 3.60 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.35 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 1.90 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 1.60 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 1.20 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 70.05 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

