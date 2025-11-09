Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat nets Rs 3.40 crore in 3rd weekend, nears Rs 75 crore mark
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, directed by Milan Milap Zaveri, collected Rs. 1.50 crore on its third Sunday. The movie is expected to continue its good hold further as well.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat added Rs. 3.40 crore net to the tally in its third weekend, with Rs. 1.50 crore coming on the third Sunday. The drop from the previous weekend is roughly 58 percent. The running total cume of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has reached Rs. 73.75 crore net at the Indian box office.
Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles, the tragic romantic drama is expected to hold decently in the coming days as well. Depending on how the movie performs on the weekdays, it will determine whether the movie can go beyond the Rs. 80 crore mark by the end of its theatrical run. The Milan Milap Zaveri directorial sustained well, despite releasing in a clash with Thamma.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat emerged as a Clean Hit venture and became the 5th Hit film of 2025. It also became the highest-grossing film of Harshvardhan Rane's career.
Day-wise box office collections of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat:
|Day
|Nett
|Tuesday
|Rs. 9.00 cr.
|Wednesday
|Rs. 7.75 cr.
|Thursday
|Rs. 6.00 cr.
|Friday
|Rs. 5.25 cr.
|Saturday
|Rs. 6.50 cr.
|Sunday
|Rs. 7.00 cr.
|1st Monday
|Rs. 3.50 cr.
|2nd Tuesday
|Rs. 4.25 cr.
|2nd Wednesday
|Rs. 3.25 cr.
|2nd Thursday
|Rs. 2.85 cr.
|2nd Friday
|Rs. 2.20 cr.
|2nd Saturday
|Rs. 3.10 cr.
|2nd Sunday
|Rs. 3.60 cr.
|2nd Monday
|Rs. 1.40 cr.
|3rd Tuesday
|Rs. 1.90 cr.
|3rd Wednesday
|Rs. 1.50 cr.
|3rd Thursday
|Rs. 1.30 cr.
|3rd Friday
|Rs. 0.75 cr.
|3rd Saturday
|Rs. 1.15 cr.
|3rd Sunday
|Rs. 1.50 cr. (est.)
|Total
|Rs. 73.75 cr.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: The Taj Story 2nd Weekend Box Office: Paresh Rawal's film emerges surprise HIT, crosses Rs 15 crore mark in 10 days