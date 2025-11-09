Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat nets Rs 3.40 crore in 3rd weekend, nears Rs 75 crore mark

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat added Rs. 3.40 crore net to the tally in its third weekend, with Rs. 1.50 crore coming on the third Sunday. The drop from the previous weekend is roughly 58 percent. The running total cume of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has reached Rs. 73.75 crore net at the Indian box office.

Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles, the tragic romantic drama is expected to hold decently in the coming days as well. Depending on how the movie performs on the weekdays, it will determine whether the movie can go beyond the Rs. 80 crore mark by the end of its theatrical run. The Milan Milap Zaveri directorial sustained well, despite releasing in a clash with Thamma.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat emerged as a Clean Hit venture and became the 5th Hit film of 2025. It also became the highest-grossing film of Harshvardhan Rane's career.

Day-wise box office collections of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat:

Day Nett Tuesday Rs. 9.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 7.75 cr. Thursday Rs. 6.00 cr. Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 6.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.00 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 4.25 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 2.85 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.20 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.10 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 3.60 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.40 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 1.90 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 1.30 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 0.75 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 1.15 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 1.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 73.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: The Taj Story 2nd Weekend Box Office: Paresh Rawal's film emerges surprise HIT, crosses Rs 15 crore mark in 10 days