Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat wraps 2nd weekend adding Rs 8.50 crore, cume hits Rs 63 crore in 13 days

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is looking to collect Rs. 3.25 crore on its Day 13, taking the second weekend to Rs. 8.50 crore net. The running total of the romantic drama reached Rs. 63.25 crore in 13 days, with Rs. 54.75 crore coming in the extended first week of 10 days. The drop from its previous Sunday is around 53 per cent.

The movie has already emerged as a successful venture and attained a HIT verdict. It is sustaining well in the post-Diwali period, which means the movie has got acceptance by the audience. Its music and the hangover of Sanam Teri Kasam played an important role in attracting the audience to the cinemas.

It should continue gaining traction further as there is no major release until De De Pyaar De 2. However, there is Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam’s HAQ releasing on November 7th, which is not a threat yet. Though it has the potential to surprise, depending on its word-of-mouth.

Going by the trends, how the movie is performing now, it should end its theatrical run around Rs. 70 crore to Rs. 75 crore net in India, which is a promising figure for such a small-budget movie. The young audiences have helped the movie in the post-Diwali days, which was its target audience.

The success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat screams how the audience is craving for good music and relatable storyline. The Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer turned out to be the surprise hit this Diwali, that too, in a clash with Thamma.

Day-wise box office collections of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat:

Day Nett Tuesday Rs. 9.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 7.75 cr. Thursday Rs. 6.00 cr. Friday Rs. 5.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 6.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.00 cr. 1st Monday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 4.25 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 2.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 3.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 63.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 hits Rs. 200 crore mark in Hindi, emerges Super Hit