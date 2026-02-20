Box Office: Hollywood films Wuthering Heights and Crime 101 continue to struggle in India

Wuthering Heights and Crime 101 couldn't record any sort of growth at the box office. The Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi starrer debuted with Rs. 40 lakh and went on to collect Rs. 2 crore in its opening weekend. It further dropped significantly on weekdays and added Rs. 1.05 crore to the tally, bringing the total cume to Rs. 3.05 crore gross at the box office.

Wuthering Heights should aim for a spike in its second weekend in order to escalate its lifetime target. Based on the current trends, the movie is looking for a finish under Rs. 5 crore only.

Day-wise box office collections of Wuthering Heights in India:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 40 lakh 2 Rs. 1 crore 3 Rs. 55 lakh 4 Rs. 25 lakh 5 Rs. 30 lakh 6 Rs. 25 lakh 7 Rs. 25 lakh Total Rs. 3 crore gross

Another Hollywood release, Crime 101, began its box office journey with Rs. 25 lakh and collected Rs. 1.20 crore in its opening weekend. Since then, it could add only Rs. 60 lakh to the tally, bringing the first week's cume to Rs. 1.80 crore gross.

The Chris Hemsworth starrer is looking for a finish around Rs. 3 crore at the Indian box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Crime 101 in India:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 25 lakh 2 Rs. 60 lakh 3 Rs. 40 lakh 4 Rs. 13 lakh 5 Rs. 15 lakh 6 Rs. 13 lakh 7 Rs. 13 lakh Total Rs. 1.80 crore gross

However, one must note that both Wuthering Heights and Crime 101 were released in very limited shows in India, with nearly no marketing and promotions. Moreover, there were a couple of Indian releases which dominated the weekend. It will be interesting to see how they perform on the weekdays.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Vadh 2 Box Office Collections Week 2: Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta film adds Rs 25 lakh, targets Rs 3.50 cr finish