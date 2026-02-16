Box Office: Hollywood films Wuthering Heights and Crime 101 debut with dull weekend in India

Hollywood flicks, Wuthering Heights and Crime 101 hit the big screens in India this weekend. However, none of them could gain much traction.

Wuthering Heights, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in the lead roles, opened with Rs. 40 lakh in India. It recorded a decent spike on Day 2, thanks to Valentine's Day, when it grossed around Rs. 1 crore. As per estimates, the period romantic drama could add Rs. 60 lakh to the tally on Day 3, bringing the total cume to Rs. 3 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Wuthering Heights in India:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 40 lakh 2 Rs. 1 crore 3 Rs. 60 lakh Total Rs. 3 crore gross

Another Hollywood release, Crime 101, starring Chris Hemsworth, opened to even poor numbers. The movie debuted with Rs. 25 lakh, followed by a nominal jump on Day 2, when it fetched around Rs. 60 lakh. Estimates suggest that the movie dipped yet again on Day 3 and collected Rs. 35 lakh.

The running cume of Crime 101 reached Rs. 1.20 crore gross at the Indian box office, which is not at all an encouraging figure.

Day-wise box office collections of Crime 101 in India:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 25 lakh 2 Rs. 60 lakh 3 Rs. 35 lakh Total Rs. 1.20 crore gross

However, one must note that both Wuthering Heights and Crime 101 were released in very limited shows in India, with nearly no marketing and promotions. Moreover, there were a couple of Indian releases which dominated the weekend. It will be interesting to see how they perform on the weekdays.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

