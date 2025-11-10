Box Office: Hollywood sci-fi action film Predator: Badlands hunts down Rs 9 crore in opening weekend in India

Predator: Badlands wrapped its opening weekend on a decent note in India. The 9th installment of the Hollywood franchise grossed Rs. 9.30 crore in India. It started its box office journey with Rs. 2.30 crore on its opening day, which was followed by Rs. 3.50 crore gross each on Saturday and Sunday.

Since the franchise isn't very popular in India, it's a reasonable total. The movie should now show strong trends ahead to secure a healthy cume by the end of its theatrical run. However, it must be noted that it has already crossed the final run of Alien Romulus (Rs 5.75 crore gross) in India, which is a film in a similar zone. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the sci-fi actioner might not have taken a very good start in India, but it has exploded at the box office in its domestic markets, exceeding the trade expectations.

For the record, Predators: Badlands was projected to debut with USD 25 million to USD 30 million over the weekend; however, it went on to make a sum of USD 40 million, which is a promising weekend to say the least.

Headlined by Dimitrius Schuster, Koloamatangi, and Elle Fanning in lead roles, the movie met with strong word of mouth, which boosted its box office collections over the weekend. The sci-fi action film also registered a good turnout in overseas markets, led by China, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The movie reportedly closed its worldwide opening weekend at USD 80 million, which is the biggest-ever opening for the franchise.

Day-wise box office collections of Predator: Badlands in India are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2.30 crore 2 Rs. 3.50 crore 3 Rs. 3.50 crore Total Rs. 9.30 crore gross (Rs. 7.75 crore net)

