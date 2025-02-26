Box Office: How did makers of Pushpa 2 and Chhaava avert a clash that could have resulted in loss of 100s of crores to the Indian Film Industry?

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 vs. Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava was one of the most anticipated clashes of last year. Pushpa 2 was originally slated to release on August 15, 2024, but the pending works for the film caused its postponement to December 5. Earlier, Maddock Films had already announced the release date of Chhaava as December 6. This caused quite a stir in the industry, mainly because of the pan-Indian reach of Pushpa 2. While the first part, Pushpa, isn't directed by SS Rajamouli, this particular Allu Arjun film created wonders when it was released. The Hindi songs were a big hit, satellite telecasts were a bumper success, and so on. Moreover, everyone loved Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj. So, everyone knew the hype around the film, and so did Maddock Films. Now, let's look into the scenarios that averted this big clash at the box office.

As we mentioned earlier, Pushpa 2 is the sequel to a big hit film that was very well received in North India. A clash would always be a loss for Maddock Films. Another point is the Maharashtra factor for both films. We all know Chhaava's connection with Maharashtra, but Pushpa 2 also has a great fan base in this territory. Trade was expecting Pushpa 2 to open with record-breaking numbers even before the promos came out, such was the hype around the film.

The second factor is Rashmika Mandanna. She is part of some big films like Animal, Pushpa, and so on. Her popularity reached another level after the huge success of Animal. Pushpa was well received, but Animal cemented her position among the top heroines in Bollywood. Therefore, a clash between these films could have potentially affected her face value.



Looking at the Indian business, Pushpa 2 collected 738 Cr nett, which is almost 160 Crore more than the previous record breaker, Stree 2. So, the magnitude of destruction Pushpa 2 could have caused would have been huge if a clash had occurred. Likewise, Chhaava is rocking the month of February, with its Indian cumulative collections reaching 342 Cr nett.



Indian Box Office figures of both films:

Advertisement

Film Hindi Nett Collections Pushpa 2 738 Cr Chhaava 342 CR ( In 12 days) Grand Total 1080 Cr



Looking at the figures it clearly visible that a clash would have dented these much collections. More than 1000 Cr collected by these films and Chhava is till running to packed houses. So maybe a 1500 plus nett collection cant be ruled out.The wise decision by Maddock Films resulted in a very positive outcome for the industry. Bollywood witnessed two big blockbusters within the span of two months. If the makers had been egocentric, the industry would have missed out on these big films performing to their fullest at the box office. The makers made some good moves, and the result is what we are seeing now in box office figures. To conclude this, a big win for both makers and everyone associated with the film and the big names associated with the film.