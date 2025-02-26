Box Office: Indian Re-Releases Before vs After; From Sanam Teri Kasam to Tumbbad

Bollywood has seen several re-releases in 2024 and the trend seems to continue in 2025 as well. There is a new found love for re- issues among the audience. Some of them have gained a cult status over time and this is actually reflected in the Box Office collections as well. It is surprising to see that two of the biggest hits among the Bollywood re-releases are Tumbbad & Sanam Teri Kasam. Both the films collected in the range of ₹10 Crore nett at the time of original release. But, the Boxoffice collections of these films have tripled after re-releasing.

Tumbbad was a folk horror that received significant attention after its release on OTT platforms. But the film failed to make an impact during its theatre release as it collected a meagre ₹12 Crore nett from Indian Box Office in 2018. But the OTT boost has certainly helped the film during its re-issue, which also prompted the makers to announce Tumbbad 2. There was a lot of buzz surrounding the film’s re-release after 6 years in 2024. People badly wanted to experience the film in theatres. Upon release, the film was a huge hit at the Boxoffice, earning around ₹32 Crore nett, taking the cumulative total to ₹44 Crore nett.

Similarly, Sanam Teri Kasam also earned a lot of appreciation from the audience after its re-release on February 7, 2025. The film is still running in theatres and is already a huge blockbuster. The film failed commercially at the Boxoffice, collecting ₹8 Cr nett, when it was released in 2016. Like Tumbbad, the film also earned a cult status in the Romantic genre, which seems to be the reason for its success upon re-issue. The film has minted over ₹35 Crore nett in just 18 days at India Box Office, taking the cumulative total to ₹43 Crore. Even the makers have hinted at a sequel that is planned for Valentine’s day in 2026. Looking at the numbers of Sanam Teri Kasam after its re-release, the sequel is sure to take a massive opening.

Advertisement

There are several other films that were instant successes upon re-release. Ranbir Kapoor’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was celebrated in theatres by the audience, which also made a solid ₹21 Cr nett upon re-issue. The film was a Super Blockbuster during its original release, which collected over ₹178 Crore nett, taking the grand total past ₹200 Crore nett from India Box Office.

Similarly, Ranbir’s Rockstar also earned ₹10 Crore nett at, taking the final total towards ₹79 Crore nett. Another interesting success was Laila Majnu, starring Tripthi Dimri. It was one of the finest performances of the actor, who wasn’t as popular as today. As her popularity has soared high, so does the film’s Box-office collection after its re-issue. Laila Majnu was completely shunned by the audience in 2018 and barely made it to ₹2 Crore nett. But the film was able to earn close to ₹11 Crore after its re-release, taking the final total towards ₹13 Crore nett.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan also had a couple of re-issues in 2024 in the form of Veer Zara & Kal Ho Na Ho. Both the blockbusters collected around ₹4 Crore each during its re-issue after 20 long years. These collections are somewhat a welcome sign for re-releases in Bollywood and we can expect a lot more in the future.

Comment your favourite re-release experience.