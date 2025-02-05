Box Office: Interstellar targets to sink Titanic and emerge highest grossing Hollywood re-release in India

Christopher Nolan’s much-celebrated sci-fi epic Interstellar is creating waves at the Indian box office ahead of its February 7 rerelease, setting its sights on surpassing Titanic as the highest-grossing Hollywood rerelease in the country. The film has seen robust advance bookings, with over 2 lakh tickets sold for premium format first-week shows.

The overwhelming response underscores the enduring popularity of Interstellar, which first hit theaters in 2014. The movie’s re-release was long awaited in India, especially after its December 2024 plans were derailed due to Pushpa 2. With Allu Arjun’s blockbuster occupying most IMAX screens at the time, Indian fans missed the opportunity to experience Nolan’s classic on the silver screen. However, with its return now, audiences are making the most of it, and the hype is evident across major cities.

To put things in perspective, Titanic grossed ₹20 crore in India during its 2023 re-run. Given the way Interstellar is performing, it would be surprising if it does not surpass that figure, cementing its place as a major box-office success among Hollywood rereleases.

Interstellar is widely hailed as one of the most celebrated cinematic offerings of the last decade. The film stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and Michael Caine, who masterfully carry a compelling narrative that blends science fiction and deep emotional themes.

The story follows Cooper (McConaughey), a former NASA pilot who embarks on a mission with his team to find a new habitable planet for humans as Earth faces environmental collapse. What follows is a breathtaking and brain-tickling journey through wormholes, time dilation, and the limits of human endurance.

With its return to theaters, Interstellar is proving once again why it remains a cinematic phenomenon. Given its strong momentum at the box office, the film is not only poised to break Titanic’s record but is on its way to setting new benchmarks for Hollywood rereleases in India.

For the record, Interstellar will face competition from two domestic releases — Badass Ravikumar and Loveyapa — this Friday. However, neither of the film’s fanbases is expected to eat into each other.