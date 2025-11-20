Box Office: Is it Ajay Devgn vs Kartik Aaryan again on Gandhi Jayanti 2026? Anurag Basu’s musical clash with Drishyam 3

T-Series Films has locked the Gandhi Jayanti 2026 release date for their upcoming musical romance, T-178. The slot was earlier booked by Ajay Devgn for his much-awaited family thriller, Drishyam 3. Sources close to the development have reported that T-178 musical romance is none other than Kartik Aaryan and Anurag Basu's maiden collaboration, Tu Meri Zindagi Hai. If reports are to be believed, Gandhi Jayanti 2026 will see another clash between Kartik Aaryan and Ajay Devgn.

Box office clashes have never been fruitful; they affect all the parties involved, no matter what the magnitude. Earlier, the two faced each other during Diwali 2024, when Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Ajay Devgn's Singham Again locked horns against each other.

During their clash, things were not so civil as both parties were aggressively asking for more screens and shows, which led to negativity and dirty PR on social media. Also, both movies witnessed a neck-to-neck clash at the box office, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 winning it with a short margin. For the record, the Kartik Aaryan film ended up doing Rs. 247 crore net, while Ajay Devgn's actioner netted Rs. 240 crore.

During the times when the film industry is already struggling on the business front, bigwigs should think beyond and try to revive the market first by coming together and supporting each other, instead of clashing and eating each other's market. Had Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again not clashed, they might have collected 20 to 30 per cent more.

Be it Drishyam 3 or Tu Meri Zindagi Hai, both films are among the biggest releases of the next year. Both movies should get an equal chance of attracting the audience to the cinemas. A clash where screens get split isn't very viable. Instead, they should look to avoid such box office battles and plan the release calendar mindfully; it can revive the lost business in the long run.

