Box Office: James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash crosses USD 450 million mark worldwide in 7 days

James Cameron's latest outing, Avatar: Fire and Ash, continues to perform well at the box office. The third instalment of the much-loved Avatar franchise stormed past the USD 450 million mark on Tuesday (Day 7).

Estimates suggest that the movie collected USD 34.3 million overseas on Tuesday, bringing its international cume to USD 331.1 million. Its domestic cume already grossed USD 119 million, with USD 16.5 million coming on its first Tuesday in the US. The movie recorded the second-best 1st Tuesday in its home turf, only behind Superman (USD 17.2 million) this year.

The worldwide gross collections of Avatar: Fire and Ash reached a massive USD 450.1 million in 7 days of its theatrical run. The movie is expected to see a banger spike in the coming days, due to the holiday festive period. Based on the current trends, Avatar: Fire and Ash should hit the USD 500 million mark on Christmas Day and the USD 600 million mark on Boxing Day.

If the movie manages the current momentum, it will enter the USD 1 billion club by the New Year's first weekend. Though the movie is performing well, it is still far behind the box office run of its predecessor, Avatar: The Way of Water. That may be because the third instalment received mixed-bag reactions among the audience and the critics, which hampered its potential. Moreover, the anticipation for The Way of Water was on another level as it was coming after a decade. Nevertheless, Avatar 3 is witnessing a successful theatrical run.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Avatar: Fire And Ash India Box Office: James Cameron's sci-fi film records good hold, 13 crore on Day 6