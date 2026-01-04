Box Office: James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash enters Rs 200 crore club, grosses Rs 16 crore in 3rd weekend

James Cameron's latest outing, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is performing well at the box office. After wrapping its two weeks at Rs. 188.50 crore, Avatar: Fire and Ash added Rs. 16 crore to the tally in its third weekend, with Rs. 6 crore coming on the third Sunday. With this sort of performance, the sci-fi action adventure film entered the Rs. 200 crore gross club at the Indian box office.

Though the movie had a low opening, it managed to record impressive box office trends, which is why it turned out to be a clean hit venture in India. When compared to the previous Avatar film, the latest instalment remained far behind. For the record, the previous film of the franchise, Avatar: The Way of Water, had grossed around Rs. 465 crore, which is also the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India. Avatar: Fire and Ash is looking to end its entire theatrical run under the Rs. 250 crore gross mark.

Avatar: Fire and Ash has performed best in Tamil Nadu, which has consistently been the case for Hollywood releases on Christmas/New Year week in the last couple of years, be it Mufasa last year or Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021 or The Way of Water in 2022.

The Box Office Collections of Avatar: Fire and Ash in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 128.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 60.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 4.00 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 5.75 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 6.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 204.50 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

