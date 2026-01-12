Box Office: James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash fetches Rs 7.35 crore in 4th weekend, cume hits Rs 218 crore

James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash grossed over Rs. 7.35 crore in its 4th weekend, with Rs. 3.10 crore coming on the 4th Sunday. The movie witnessed a commendable hold this weekend despite multiple South Indian releases. The running cume of the sci-fi adventure action film has now reached Rs. 218.60 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Based on the current trends, Avatar: Fire and Ash is expected to close its fourth week by adding around Rs. 10 crore to Rs. 11 crore to the tally. If it manages to hold well in the fifth week as well, it will escalate its earlier projected lifetime target from Rs. 230 crore to somewhere around Rs. 235 crore to Rs. 240 crore gross in India. While the movie has already emerged as a clean HIT in India, it has remained far behind its predecessor when compared.

For the record, the previous film of the franchise, Avatar: The Way of Water, was a massive hit. It grossed over Rs. 465 crore in its entire run, becoming the highest-grossing Hollywood movie in India to date.

Box-Office Collections of Avatar: Fire and Ash in India:

Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 128.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 60.25 cr. Week 3 Rs. 22.50 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 1.25 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 2.90 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 3.10 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 218.60 cr.

On the global front, James Cameron’s movie has grossed over USD 1.23 billion by the end of its 4th weekend. It is expected to wind up its entire run around USD 1.50 billion to USD 1.70 billion.

