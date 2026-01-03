Box Office: James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash holds well on 3rd Friday, nears Rs 200 crore mark

James Cameron's latest outing, Avatar: Fire and Ash, continues to hold well at the box office. The movie is looking to add around Rs. 4 crore to the tally today, on its third Friday. The drop from Thursday (New Year holiday) is roughly around 35 per cent. It is aiming to fetch around Rs. 15 to 17 crore in the third weekend.

The running cume of Avatar 3 has now reached Rs. 192.50 crore gross, with Rs. 128.50 crore coming in the first week, followed by Rs. 60 crore in the second week. Though the movie underperformed considering the popular Avatar brand, the Hollywood sci-fi action adventure still emerged as a Clean Hit venture in India.

The previous film of the franchise, Avatar: The Way of Water, had grossed around Rs. 465 crore at the Indian box office. When compared, Avatar: Fire and Ash will end its theatrical run on a much lower note.

Looking at its current trends, the movie is cruising towards the Rs. 200 crore gross mark, which is expected to be surpassed by the end of the third weekend. It is expected to wind up its entire run around the Rs. 250 crore gross mark, which is not a bad figure, but also not satisfying considering the franchise value.

The Box Office Collections of Avatar: Fire and Ash in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 128.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 60.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 4.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 192.50 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

