Box Office: James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash records GOOD surge on 4th Tuesday, cume hits Rs 220 crore

Avatar: Fire and Ash recorded a good spike of 45 percent on its 4th Tuesday, adding Rs. 1.10 crore to the tally. This took its 4th week's cume to Rs. 9 crore gross, which is expected to wind at Rs. 10.50 crore to Rs. 11 crore. The running cume of the sci-fi adventure action film has now crossed the Rs. 220 crore gross mark at the Indian box office.

The James Cameron directorial manages to hold well in the fifth week as well, it will escalate its earlier projected lifetime target from Rs. 230 crore to somewhere around Rs. 235 crore to Rs. 240 crore gross in India. However, that will depend on how it holds up further after the release of Border 2 in India. Though the movie became a clean hit venture at the box office, it couldn't match the glory of Avatar: The Way of Water.

For the record, the previous film of the franchise, Avatar: The Way of Water, was a blockbuster venture in India. The movie had grossed over Rs. 465 crore in its entire run, becoming the highest-grossing Hollywood movie in India to date. When compared, the latest installment will end up on a much lower note.

Box-Office Collections of Avatar: Fire and Ash in India:

Day Gross Week 1 Rs. 128.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 60.25 cr. Week 3 Rs. 22.50 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 1.35 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 2.80 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 3.00 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 0.75 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 1.10 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 220.25 cr.

On the global front, James Cameron’s movie has grossed over USD 1.23 billion by the end of its 4th weekend. Fire and Ash is expected to wind up its entire run around USD 1.50 billion to USD 1.70 billion.

