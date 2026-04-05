Box Office: Jayasurya's Aadu 3 crosses Rs 50 crore mark in Kerala in 17 days, nears theatrical end

Aadu 3 - One Last Ride (Part 1) continues to gain traction in its third weekend, despite the release of Vaazha 2. The Jayasurya starrer added Rs. 75 lakh to the tally on its third Saturday, bringing the total cume to Rs. 50 crore gross mark at the Kerala box office.

Backed by Kavya Film Company, the fantasy comedy drama took 17 days to gross over the half-century mark in its homeland. It turned out to be the 19th Indian film to achieve this feat. Aadu 3 is not only Jayasurya's highest-grossing movie but also his first entry in the Rs. 50 crore club.

The movie is looking to end its theatrical run soon. It is expected to add a couple of crores more to the tally and close its theatrical run around Rs. 53 crore to Rs. 55 crore gross at the Kerala box office. That said, the movie has already turned out to be a massive success.

Day-wise box office collections of Aadu 3 in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 5.90 crore 2 Rs. 7.00 crore 3 Rs. 7.35 crore 4 Rs. 7.25 crore 5 Rs. 3.50 crore 6 Rs. 2.75 crore 7 Rs. 2.00 crore 8 Rs. 1.65 crore 9 Rs. 1.60 crore 10 Rs. 2.30 crore 11 Rs. 2.75 crore 12 Rs. 1.20 crore 13 Rs. 1.15 crore 14 Rs. 1.10 crore 15 Rs. 0.85 crore 16 Rs. 0.80 crore 17 Rs. 0.75 crore (est.) Total Rs. 50.00 crore

Aadu 3: One Last Ride – Part 1 stars Jayasurya, Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijay Babu, Bhagath Manuel, and Harikrishnan, reprising their roles from the previous instalments. Moreover, actors Alleya Bourne and Krishna Jeev joined the ensemble cast as new characters, with Vedhika appearing for a dance number.

Written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas , the fantasy comedy is produced by Vijay Babu and Venu Kunnappilly under the banners of Friday Film House and Kavya Film Company.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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