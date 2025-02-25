Box Office: John Abraham pushes The Diplomat release by one week; Is it Chhaava effect?

John Abraham is all set to return to the big screen with his next offering, The Diplomat, very soon. Earlier scheduled to hit the screens on March 7th, the movie has now been postponed by one week. The thriller drama based on a true story will now be released on March 14th. Here's shedding light on the reason behind this sudden postponement.

One of the major reasons why the John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb starrer The Diplomat got pushed ahead is Chhaava. The Vicky Kaushal starrer is performing exceptionally and ripping the box office left, right, and center. The makers of The Diplomat made a smart decision by moving by a week so that the Chhaava wave doesn't dent its business.

Talking about the Chhaava box office, the movie has already smashed Rs 340 crore net mark in India, and it is expected to storm at least Rs 500 crore by the end of its theatrical run. The pace of Chhaava is expected to slow down till March 14, which is the new release date for The Diplomat. The John Abraham movie is now in a safer zone, comparatively to the earlier release date.

Releasing on March 14 will give The Diplomat a major push as it will be Holi-period. Earlier, a Dharma Productions venture was planned to release on the same period but it got pushed ahead which gave The Diplomat a chance to come on the festival date. Other than The Diplomat, Kesari Veer will release on the same day. However, it is a much smaller movie in comparison to the John Abraham starrer.

If all goes well, John Abraham can write a successful story at the box office with his geopolitical movie. For the uninitiated, he was last seen in Vedaa, co-starring Sharvari, which ended up being a flop at the box office.

