Box Office: Jurassic World dips on first Monday; Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 leads Samrat Prithviraj

The box office was silent this Monday as the Hollywood biggie Jurassic World: Dominion saw a steep fall in its numbers after a pretty good first weekend, as is the case with most Hollywood films. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 recorded higher fourth weekend numbers than Samrat Prithviraj in its second weekend and then consolidated further with fourth Monday numbers exceeding Samrat Prithviraj’s second Monday numbers by almost a double margin. Vikram trended the best out of all dubbed releases with second weekend numbers falling by less than 40 percent. Hindi film Janhit Mein Jaari surrendered on Monday as it didn’t find many takers.

Jurassic World had a good box office weekend of approximately Rs. 35 cr nett. However, the dropped by more than 50 percent vis-à-vis Friday to secure a first Monday of Rs. 3.60 – 3.75 cr. Hollywood films generally drop on Monday and same is the case with Jurassic World but given that the franchise is big in India and enjoys a good following, one would expect a steadier Monday Number.

Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu continued to churn good numbers as it managed to nett higher than Rs 1 cr for its 25th consecutive ticketing day. The film netted around Rs. 1.25 cr on its fourth Monday and the film has another week to perform before JugJugg Jeeyo takes over the reigns. The film will cross Rs. 175 cr nett and aim for Rs. 180 cr nett in its full run.

Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt led Samrat Prithviraj, directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films had a Rs. 70 lakh second Monday and the film is expected to wind up below Rs. 70 cr nett. The film is a disaster at the box office.

Vikram trended steadily as it dropped by less than 40 percent in the second weekend. The second Monday numbers too are just around 40 percent less than first Monday which shows appreciation for the film. The film was sold to Pen Marudhar on Minimum Guarantee basis and the film will reach breakeven by the end of the week. Meanwhile, the film has crossed Rs. 300 cr gross worldwide and is still very steadily adding numbers to Its tally. It is an Industry Hit in Tamil Nadu.

Have a look at the day-wise nett box office collection of recent releases:-

Jurassic World Dominion:

Thursday – Rs. 3.50 cr

Friday – Rs. 8 cr

Saturday – Rs. 12 cr

Sunday – Rs. 12.50 cr

Monday – Rs. 3.60 cr

Total: Rs. 38.60 cr

Samrat Prithviraj:

First Week – Rs. 54.60 cr

Friday – Rs. 1.80 cr

Saturday – Rs. 2.25 cr

Sunday – Rs. 3 cr

Monday – Rs. 70 lakh

Total = Rs. 62.35 cr

Vikram:

First week – Rs. 3.40 cr

2nd Friday: 22 Lakh

2nd Saturday: 45 Lakh

2nd Sunday: 60 Lakh

2nd Monday: 27 Lakh

Total: Rs. 4.94 cr

Also read: