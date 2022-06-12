Box Office: Jurassic World secures a good jump; Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 matches Samrat Prithviraj's second Saturday

There was good growth at the box office on Saturday in India. Jurassic World: Dominion dominated at the box office in the Hindi circuits with a steady growth despite unfavourable reviews. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on its fourth Saturday matched the numbers of Samrat Prithviraj on its second Saturday. A Hindi film Janhit Mein Jaari released this week but it was a no-show at the box office with numbers failing to touch even Rs. 1 cr nett after two days. The dubbed releases Major, Vikram, and 777 Charlie, cumulatively, just about managed to touch Rs. 1 cr on Saturday. Having said that, they are doing very well in their respective home markets with all three films securing a clean verdict.

Jurassic World: Dominion grew on Saturday after good Thursday previews of Rs. 3.75 cr and Friday of Rs 8 cr. The dinosaur-drama added around Rs. 11-12 cr nett to its tally as it stands at Rs. 22.50 – 23.50 cr nett after the end of Saturday. Sunday numbers should rally above Rs. 10 cr too for a weekend number in the vicinity of Rs. 33 - 35 cr nett.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 saw an upturn in collections on its fourth Saturday with numbers growing by 60 percent vis-à-vis Friday as it netted Rs. 2.10 - 2.25 cr. The horror-comedy directed by Anees Bazmee and fronting Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu is on course to collect Rs. 175 cr India nett and Rs. 230 cr worldwide gross at the end of its theatrical run. The ticket receipts in India will go past last year’s highest grosser Sooryavanshi too.

Samrat Prithviraj netted Rs. 54.60 cr in its first week. After a Rs. 1.80 cr second Friday, the film grew on its second Saturday but the numbers remained on the lower side as it is rallying around the Rs. 2.10 – 2.25 cr mark too. For a film of such magnitude and having big names like Akshay Kumar and Aditya Chopra associated to it, the numbers are nothing but disastrous. It may well be a rare Yash Raj Film which will lose money, as the film heads towards a lifetime total sub Rs. 70 cr India nett and sub Rs. 90 cr worldwide gross.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Sonu Sood on reuniting with Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithviraj: We are comfortable as actors