Box Office: Jurassic World takes a Rs 8 crore opening; Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj is a flop

The Friday had a Hollywood flick in the form of Jurassic World: Dominion leading at the Indian box office. Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s historical-epic-drama Samrat Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood found the going tough of its second Friday as it slumped further at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in all likelihood, expected to better than the Prithviraj Chauhan biopic on its fourth Saturday.

The dinosaur-drama opened well on Thursday with preview numbers of around Rs. 3.75 cr nett. The day one numbers came in on expected lines as the film managed to nett around Rs. 8 cr on its first Friday. It is the highest ever opening for a film from the Jurassic franchise although the ticket receipts are lower than the previous instalments. The reviews are mixed to negative and for the time being, the target of the film would be to do better than what The Batman did in India as that film too opened around the Rs. 8 cr nett figure. The Jurassic franchise has always got support from India, right from its first film that released back in the 90s and the makers would expect to get support yet again from their loyal fans.

Samrat Prithviraj netted around Rs. 1.75 – Rs. 2 cr on its eighth day and the 8 day cume stands at around Rs. 56.50 cr nett. There shall be some growth over the weekend but it is likely that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in its fourth weekend will show greater gains to emerge as the second most preferred choice in the Hindi markets. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is making steady gains and is in contention to do in excess of Rs. 175 cr nett in India. The overseas numbers are pleasantly good too. The dubbed releases Major and Vikram have failed to do well in the Hindi markets but have done exceedingly well in their home markets and in the overseas. Vikram is heading towards Industry hit in Tamil Nadu while Major is a super-hit with everyone in the value chain making money on it.

