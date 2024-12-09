Box Office: Kareena Kapoor Hit Flop Movie List
Analyzing the box office performances of Kareena Kapoor Khan's films over the years. Her notable movies include Jab We Met, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Omkara, and others.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who hails from the famous Kapoor household in B-Town, is among the bankable actors in Hindi cinema. The actress started her career in 2000 with her debut film, Refugee alongside then newcomer Abhishek Bachchan. She has also worked in movies like Jab We Met, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Omkara, Chameli, Good Newwz, and more. Bebo last appeared in Rohit Shetty's Diwali release, Singham Again which was a semi-hit at the box office.
A Brief About Kareena Kapoor's Hits And Flops
KABHI KHUSHI KABHIE GHAM
Directed by Karan Johar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham featured Kareena Kapoor as Pooja aka 'Poo' opposite Hrithik Roshan. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kajol, the 2001 iconic family drama emerged as blockbuster.
OMKARA
Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Omkara starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi and others. Kareena played the role of Ajay's on-screen wife, Dolly Mishra. The 2006 film turned out to be a flop.
JAB WE MET
Jab We Met is regarded as Kareena Kapoor's one of the best works till date. Kareena played the lead role of Geet who falls in love with Shahid Kapoor's character Aditya Kashyap in Imtiaz Ali's 2007 directorial. It was a hit.
Here Are The Verdicts Of Kareena Kapoor Movies
|Movies
|Verdict
|Refugee
|Average
|Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai
|Super-Hit
|Yaadein
|Flop
|Ajnabee
|Average
|Aśoka
|Flop
|Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...
|Blockbuster
|Mujhse Dosti Karoge!
|Flop
|Jeena Sirf Merre Liye
|Flop
|Talaash: The Hunt Begins...
|Flop
|Khushi
|Flop
|Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon
|Flop
|LOC Kargil
|Flop
|Chameli
|Flop
|Yuva
|Below Average
|Dev
|Flop
|Fida
|Flop
|Aitraaz
|Average
|Hulchul
|Hit
|Bewafaa
|Below Average
|Kyon Ki
|Flop
|Dosti: Friends Forever
|Flop
|36 China Town
|Semi Hit
|Chup Chup Ke
|Average
|Omkara
|Flop
|Don
|Hit
|Jab We Met
|Hit
|Tashan
|Below Average
|Roadside Romeo (Voiceover)
|Disaster
|Golmaal Returns
|Hit
|Kambakkht Ishq
|Average
|Main Aurr Mrs Khanna
|Disaster
|Kurbaan
|Flop
|3 Idiots
|All Time Blockbuster
|Milenge Milenge
|Flop
|We Are Family
|Flop
|Golmaal 3
|Blockbuster
|Bodyguard
|Blockbuster
|Ra.One
|Hit
|Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu
|Average
|Agent Vinod
|Flop
|Heroine
|Below Average
|Talaash: The Answer Lies Within
|Semi Hit
|Satyagraha
|Flop
|Gori Tere Pyaar Mein!
|Disaster
|Singham Returns
|Super Hit
|Gabbar Is Back
|Semi-Hit
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|All Time Blockbuster
|Ki & Ka
|Semi Hit
|Udta Punjab
|Average
|Veere Di Wedding
|Hit
|Good Newwz
|Super Hit
|Angrezi Medium
|Disaster
|Laal Singh Chaddha
|Disaster
|Crew
|Semi-Hit
|The Buckingham Murders
|Disaster
|Singham Again
|Semi-Hit
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they adequately indicate the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: The Buckingham Murders Final Box Office Collections Worldwide: Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer ends run at disappointing Rs 17 crore