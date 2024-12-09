Box Office: Kareena Kapoor Hit Flop Movie List

Analyzing the box office performances of Kareena Kapoor Khan's films over the years. Her notable movies include Jab We Met, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Omkara, and others.

By Nisha Singh
Published on Dec 09, 2024  |  05:01 PM IST |  4K
Picture courtesy: Shemaroo, Sony Music Video, Eros Now/YouTube

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who hails from the famous Kapoor household in B-Town, is among the bankable actors in Hindi cinema. The actress started her career in 2000 with her debut film, Refugee alongside then newcomer Abhishek Bachchan. She has also worked in movies like Jab We Met, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Omkara, Chameli, Good Newwz, and more. Bebo last appeared in Rohit Shetty's Diwali release, Singham Again which was a semi-hit at the box office.

A Brief About Kareena Kapoor's Hits And Flops

KABHI KHUSHI KABHIE GHAM


Directed by Karan Johar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham featured Kareena Kapoor as Pooja aka 'Poo' opposite Hrithik Roshan. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kajol, the 2001 iconic family drama emerged as blockbuster. 

OMKARA


Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Omkara starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi and others. Kareena played the role of Ajay's on-screen wife, Dolly Mishra. The 2006 film turned out to be a flop.

JAB WE MET


Jab We Met is regarded as Kareena Kapoor's one of the best works till date. Kareena played the lead role of Geet who falls in love with Shahid Kapoor's character Aditya Kashyap in Imtiaz Ali's 2007 directorial. It was a hit.

Here Are The Verdicts Of Kareena Kapoor Movies

Movies Verdict
Refugee Average
Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai Super-Hit
Yaadein Flop
Ajnabee Average
Aśoka Flop
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... Blockbuster
Mujhse Dosti Karoge! Flop
Jeena Sirf Merre Liye Flop
Talaash: The Hunt Begins... Flop
Khushi Flop
Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon Flop
LOC Kargil Flop
Chameli Flop
Yuva Below Average
Dev Flop
Fida Flop
Aitraaz Average
Hulchul Hit
Bewafaa Below Average
Kyon Ki Flop
Dosti: Friends Forever Flop
36 China Town Semi Hit
Chup Chup Ke Average
Omkara Flop
Don Hit
Jab We Met Hit
Tashan Below Average
Roadside Romeo (Voiceover) Disaster
Golmaal Returns Hit
Kambakkht Ishq Average
Main Aurr Mrs Khanna Disaster
Kurbaan Flop
3 Idiots All Time Blockbuster
Milenge Milenge Flop
We Are Family Flop
Golmaal 3 Blockbuster
Bodyguard Blockbuster
Ra.One Hit
Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu Average
Agent Vinod Flop
Heroine Below Average
 Talaash: The Answer Lies Within  Semi Hit
Satyagraha Flop
Gori Tere Pyaar Mein! Disaster
Singham Returns Super Hit
Gabbar Is Back Semi-Hit
Bajrangi Bhaijaan All Time Blockbuster
Ki & Ka Semi Hit
Udta Punjab Average
Veere Di Wedding Hit
Good Newwz Super Hit
Angrezi Medium Disaster
Laal Singh Chaddha Disaster
Crew Semi-Hit
The Buckingham Murders Disaster
Singham Again Semi-Hit

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they adequately indicate the box-office performance of the films in question. 

Credits: Box Office India/Pinkvilla
