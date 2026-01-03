Box Office: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri hits new low, collects only Rs 50 lakh on 2nd Friday

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is looking to collect Rs. 50 lakh on its second Friday. The movie witnessed a significant drop of 60 per cent over the New Year. This is the lowest daily number the movie has registered yet. The drop itself hints that the movie is near its theatrical end. However, there is nothing rational to analyse. One must note that these are numbers, not collections, as external factors played a significant role in inflating advance sales for the opening weekend. The real figures would be on a much lower side.

The running total of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has reached Rs. 32.25 crore, that too, with the Buy-One-Get-One offer. The Sameer Vidwans directorial is heading for an unfortunate end, which will be under the Rs. 40 crore net mark.

Box office results have recently been unforgiving for this genre of film, which frequently faces a harsh reception. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri stands out as perhaps the worst performer in this trend. Not only did it debut with a disappointing opening, but it also completely failed to establish any kind of successful run. In contrast, films like Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Param Sundari, and De De Pyaar De 2 at least managed to achieve some box office success; for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, the result is a total failure.

Day-wise box office numbers of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 8.50 crore 2 Rs. 5.75 crore 3 Rs. 6.00 crore 4 Rs. 6.00 crore 5 Rs. 1.35 crore 6 Rs. 1.35 crore 7 Rs. 1.50 crore 8 Rs. 1.30 crore (est.) 9 Rs. 0.50 crore (est.) TOTAL Rs. 32.25 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office numbers are compiled from various sources and our research. The numbers can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: The Rs. 700 Crore Net India Box Office Club- Hindi Version: Dhurandhar chases Pushpa 2