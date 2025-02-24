Box Office: Ke Huy Quan’s Love Hurts Crashes at the US Box Office; Nearing a $17M Lifetime

Actor Ke Huy Quan’s latest R-rated action comedy, Love Hurts released on February 7, 2025. Directed by Jonathan Eusebio, the film also stars Ariana DeBose, Daniel Wu, Marshawn Lynch, Mustafa Shakir, Lio Tipton, Rhys Darby, André Eriksen, and Sean Astin among the leads.The film had a respectable start, showing a gross of USD 12.3 million in the first 10 days of its release.

As Love Hurts continued its run, its decline on the US Box Office also continued. In the third weekend of the film, it has shown a total gross of USD 1.1 million at the box office. Its third weekend run total shows a drop of nearly 75% at the box office when compared to the same film’s second weekend of USD 4.4 million.

In the spent week post its second weekend, the Ke Huy Quan starrer has only added a total of USD 2.5 million to its gross collection, taking its current total to USD 14.5 million. Considering the same trending in future, the film is not seeming to cross its own production cost of USD 18 million in its lifetime run.

As per the expectations that its current trend sets, the film is supposed to crash soon at the box office and end its run at a lifetime collection of USD 15 - 17 Million, proving to be an underwhelming venture for Universal Pictures. For this midsize box office release to crash at the box office after a good start, the most could be attributed to its negative word of mouth coming from the critics and the audiences.

A chunk of Love Hurts’ box office collection is also affected by several other releases at the US Box Office like Captain America: Brave New World, Paddington in Peru, Heart Eyes, and Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.