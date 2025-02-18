Box Office: Ke Huy Quan's Love Hurts heads for a reasonable USD 20 million domestic finish DESPITE being panned by critics and audiences alike

Ke Huy Quan’s latest outing, Love Hurts, has managed to post respectable numbers at the US box office, with a projected domestic total of USD 18 to USD 21 million, despite receiving harsh reviews from both critics and audiences. The R-rated action comedy, released by Universal Pictures on February 7, 2025, grossed USD 12.3 million in its first ten days, marking a solid start. Its performance, paired with a modest 25.1% drop in its second three-day weekend, shows that it still has some staying power, even if it hasn’t won over significant viewers.

Directed by Jonathan Eusebio in his directorial debut, Love Hurts tells the story of a former hitman turned realtor who is forced to confront his past when he learns that his estranged brother is hunting him. The action comedy features an ensemble cast that includes Quan, alongside Ariana DeBose, Daniel Wu, Marshawn Lynch, Mustafa Shakir, Lio Tipton, Rhys Darby, Andre Eriksen, and Sean Astin.

Despite being labeled as "panned," Love Hurts is managing to maintain its position at the box office. Over the Valentine’s Day weekend, the film grossed a decent USD 4.4 million, which is impressive. The film’s ability to maintain momentum despite being dismissed by reviewers suggests that there may still be hope for films that don’t always meet critics’ standards. The next few days will be crucial in determining whether the film can hit the higher end of its domestic forecast.

Meanwhile, other Valentine’s season releases that did well at the North American box office over the weekend include Captain America: Brave New World, Paddington in Peru, Heart Eyes, and Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. While the former continues the legacy of The First Avenger with Anthony Mackie as the titular superhero in place of Chris Evans, the latter brings back the very relatable Bridget Jones to audiences. Paddington in Peru, for its part, is also a franchise release, banking on the success of its predecessors.

Heart Eyes, the only standalone new release on the list, captivated viewers with its slasher film concept, providing a stark contrast to the love-themed atmosphere of the weekend. Audiences embraced the contrast.