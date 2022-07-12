Box Office: Khuda Haafiz 2 & Rocketry record higher Monday than Friday; JugJugg Jeeyo aims Rs. 80 cr lifetime

The exhibition sector is gradually coming back to normal in India. Audience is getting a lot of variety to choose from and this is resulting in good footfalls. As for Bollywood, the box office performance is in extremes with few films blowing off the roof and recording staggering numbers while few films are dead on arrival and are not able to make a mark. Apart from Thor: Love And Thunder, three Indian films competing at the box office were Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha in its first week, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in its second week and JugJugg Jeeyo in its third week. Over the weekend, the three films didn’t have much difference in collections.

Khuda Haafiz 2 garnered around Rs. 5.90 cr nett over its first weekend while JugJugg Jeeyo and Rocketry: The Nambi effect added Rs. 4.65 cr and Rs. 3.25 cr respectively. Khuda Haafiz 2 grew well on Sunday as the mass centers saw a spike on account of Eid Al Adha. The Sunday numbers in fact were on par with the sum total of the first and second day. JugJugg Jeeyo had a promising weekend with an upward trend on both Saturday & Sunday. Rocketry grew by more than double on Saturday and declined slightly on Sunday as content based multiplex films see a decline on Sunday evenings.

The Monday box office was generally steady for all releases since the Eid festivities go on a couple days after Eid. Khuda Haafiz managed to record numbers greater than day 1 as it collected around Rs. 1.75 – 2 cr on its first Monday. The starting point of the film was very low but the film can end up getting respectable numbers if it’s numbers on weekdays end up being higher than the first day. These days, films are enjoying a generally long run and it is to be seen if same is the case with this Vidyut Jammwal starrer or not.

Rocketry sprung a surprise as it added Rs. 85 lakh on its second Monday, which is higher than even the first Monday and second Friday. The glowing word of mouth has helped the film get better showcasing than what it got over the weekend. A final number can’t be predicted at the moment because this film is having an anomalous trend with good chances of the film matching the first week numbers or even bettering it. With a strong Monday, the total collections have gone past the Rs. 10 cr mark from Hindi alone.

JugJugg Jeeyo dropped on its third Monday as it added around Rs. 65 lakh on its third Monday. The numbers are hardly 30 percent down from Friday but the drop looks steeper since Khuda Haafiz 2 and Rocketry actually grew on Monday. Regardless, JugJugg Jeeyo is on its way to do Rs. 80 cr nett in India and Rs. 135 cr worldwide, which only 3 films from Bollywood have managed this year thus far.

The day-wise nett box office collection of films mentioned above is as follows:-

Khuda Haafiz 2:

Friday – Rs. 1.30 cr

Saturday – Rs. 1.60 cr

Sunday – Rs. 3 cr

Monday – Rs. 1.85 cr

Total : Rs. 7.75 cr

JugJugg Jeeyo:

2 week total – Rs. 71.70 cr

Friday – Rs. 85 lakh

Saturday – Rs. 1.75 cr

Sunday – Rs. 2 cr

Monday – Rs. 65 lakh

Total : Rs. 77 cr

Rocketry:

1 week total – Rs. 7 cr

Friday – Rs. 55 lakh

Saturday – Rs. 1.30 cr

Sunday – Rs. 1.25 cr

Monday – Rs. 85 lakh

Total: Rs. 10.10 cr

