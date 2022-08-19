Box Office: Laal Singh Chaddha crosses Rs. 50 cr; Raksha Bandhan amasses Rs. 37 cr at end of extended week one

Two major releases, namely Laal Singh Chaddha spearheaded by Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Raksha Bandhan, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, released in theatres last week and both films are struggling to make a mark at the box office. The films opened dismally on the opening day and didn’t head anywhere from there, despite the many holidays they got in the course of their film journey.

Laal Singh Chaddha opened to around Rs. 11.50 cr on it’s first day, which coincided with the Raksha Bandhan holiday. The film’s business declined on Friday and then consolidated over the weekend with a little rise. The film dropped on Independence day, post which the film saw a freefall. The film has been dropping ever since, with daily numbers at a little over Rs. 1 cr. The film just about managed to cross Rs. 50 cr, courtesy the extended first week.

Raksha Bandhan opened to Rs. 8 cr on Raksha Bandhan day and after a fall on Friday, it grew over the weekend. The film dropped on Independence day and then fell by around 75 percent on its first Tuesday. The film has been falling ever since, and the first week numbers are just over Rs. 37 cr.

A Hindi dubbed Tollywood film Karthikeya 2 has been beating both the Hindi films in terms of occupancy and if figures are to be believed, it has crossed the nett numbers of both films on Janmashtami holiday.

Laal Singh Chaddha performed relatively better than Raksha Bandhan overseas, although the numbers are below par, at a little less than 6 million dollars.

Here is the day wise nett box office collection of both films:-

Laal Singh Chaddha:

Thursday – Rs. 11.50 cr (Raksha Bandhan)

Friday – Rs. 7.25 cr

Saturday – Rs. 9 cr

Sunday – Rs. 10 cr

Monday – Rs. 8.50 cr (Independence Day)

Tuesday - Rs. 1.85 cr

Wednesday – Rs. 1.55 cr

Thursday – Rs. 1.35 cr

Total = Rs. 51 cr

Raksha Bandhan:

Thursday – Rs. 8 cr (Raksha Bandhan)

Friday – Rs. 6.25 cr

Saturday – Rs. 6.10 cr

Sunday – Rs. 6.75 cr

Monday – Rs. 6.50 cr (Independence Day)

Tuesday - Rs. 1.40 cr

Wednesday – Rs. 1.17 cr

Thursday – Rs. 1.03 cr

Total = Rs. 37.10 cr nett

